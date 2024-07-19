10 hours ago

Ibrahim Danlad, the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, is set to join Ethiopian Premier League side Ethiopia Coffee SC ahead of the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old concluded his eight-year tenure with Kotoko after his contract expired last month.

Despite being linked with several clubs, including rivals Hearts of Oak, Danlad has agreed to personal terms with Ethiopia Coffee SC and will join the team for preseason training next week.

His move to Ethiopia comes after a challenging season at Kotoko, where he lost his starting position to Frederick Asare and made only 13 appearances.

Danlad, however, boasts an impressive career, having represented Ghana at various youth levels and the senior national team, including participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His experience and skills are expected to significantly strengthen Ethiopia Coffee SC, who finished third in the Ethiopian Premier League last season and are aiming to build a competitive squad for the upcoming campaign.

The addition of Danlad is anticipated to enhance the team's prospects of vying for the top spot.

This move marks a fresh chapter in Danlad's career, and fans are keen to see how he will perform in the Ethiopian Premier League.