1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana U-20 midfielder Michael Anaba has penned a one year deal with Kuwaiti Premier League side Al-Jahra SC.

The forgotten man before his move to Kuwait was playing for Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna.

After leaving his new side after the expiration of his contract with the Scandinavian side the midfielder joined the Gulf Region club last week.

He has spent the majority of his career in the lower tier ranks in Spain having played for the likes of Alcoyano, Eldense and Ontinyent as well as Uruguayan outfit Sud América and recently AFC Eskilstuna of Sweden.

Anaba is expected to join his new team in the Gulf Region when the coronavirus induced traveling restrictions are lifted by the government.