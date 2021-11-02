1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Sarfo Gyamfi aka Black President has taken a swip at board chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei.

It will be recalled that news emerge that the board chairman had tendered in his resignation letter to the life patron of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II but the letter was not accepted by the monarch.

Before the resignation rumours, it emerged that the business magnate has acquired 100% controlling stakes in lower tier side Bekwai Youth Football Academy(BYFA).

According the former Kotoko midfielder no one person is bigger than Asante Kotoko and if anyone feels he can't do the Kotoko job he should allowed to leave.

"We are all seeking the progress of Kotoko but if you are the Board Chairman [Dr. Kwame Kyei] and feels you can not continue, you're free to leave," Sarfo Gyamfi told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

"I think we should have thanked and bid him farewell the very day he decided to resign".

"Kotoko is not carried on the head but on the shoulder. A lot of people came to serve and did their best," he continued.

"An individual can't manage Kotoko. Otumfour appointed twelve (12) people and all these people will have to work in unity. Whoever thinks he can't work with them should leave," he ended.

Kotoko will next play against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium in their Ghana Premier League match day two clash.