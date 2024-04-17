3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga has offered reassurance to the club’s fans amidst their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League, urging them to remain patient as the team seeks to bounce back.

Etouga, a key figure in Kotoko’s league triumph in the 2021/2022 season with 21 goals during coach Ogum’s first stint, emphasized his continued support for the club despite his departure.

He called on his former teammates to step up to the challenge and turn things around.

“I have been monitoring what is happening in Kotoko, even though I am not there, but I still follow the club every week when they play, and I can see that they are going through a difficult situation, but I want to encourage my former teammates to take responsibility and make things better,” he stated.

Reflecting on the current situation, Etouga acknowledged that downturns are part of football but expressed confidence that Kotoko, one of Africa’s top clubs, will overcome this period.

“The situation now normally happens because this is football. And sometimes it can be good, but now is a bad time, so I just want all the supporters to stay calm, and I beg them not to neglect the team, because this team is one of the best in Africa, and it will never, ever go down.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s training session ahead of their crucial match against FC Samartex, the league leaders, was disrupted by fans who called for the dismissal of coach Prosper Ogum.

Due to the current turbulence, the life patron and owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to meet stakeholders of the club in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18, 2024.