3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Naby Keita has signed for Libyan club Swehly Sports Cultural and Social Club for six(6) months.

The lanky striker departed the porcupine warriors at the end of the current season after his contract expired with the club.

According to Kumasi based Fox FM, the deal was brokered by Simba Premium Agency owned by former Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure will see the Guinean striker pocket $60,000 with $30,000 being an upfront payment with the remainder been spread for the six(6) months duration of his contract.

Keita will smile to a $5,000 salary every month with a full apartment as accommodation and a return ticket after the deal.

Keita is expected to be in Libya by Wednesday to begin his new journey.

The Guinean import joined Asante Kotoko in 2018 with so much promise but delivered very little through out his three year stay with the Kumasi based club as he often flattered to deceive in matches.