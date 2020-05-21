2 hours ago

Saddick Adams has played for two of the top three clubs in the Ghana Premier League that is Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold.

But the former Athletico Madrid striker wants to add Accra Hearts of Oak to his seeming tall list of Alumni of clubs he has played for.

The striker says he wants to make a 'dream' move to the phobians where he says he wants to make history.

Now 30 years old, the former Ghana youth international has played for Ashantigold, Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

Most Hearts of Oak fans will not be fond of the striker at all as he was the architect of their 2017 MTN FA Cup finals defeat in Tamale as he scored a hat trick.

Saddick Adams says he wants to have a last hurray with the Rainbow club before finally hanging his boots.

"I will love to play for Hearts of oak and make history with them", Adams told Angel FM.

"They [Hearts of Oak] did not approach me as a club but I had calls from people within the club which I thought it could have materialized but unfortunately it did not happen."

"It's my dream to play for Hearts of Oak one day," he deduced.

The striker was linked with moves to Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea before the league was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.