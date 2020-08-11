22 minutes ago

Tanzania giants Young Africans have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba on a free transfer.

The Burkinabe departed Kumasi Asante Kotoko in April after failing to agree on a contract extension with the club following protracted negotiations.

He has been courted by several clubs on the continent but has now reached an agreement with the Tanzanian side.

Sogne Yacouba, 28, has been unattached since leaving Asante Kotoko.

The Burkinabe was a fan's favourite during his time at Asante Kotoko and came to prominence during the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup where he scored twice and provided five assists.

Yacouba had drawn interest from the likes of Orlando Pirates, Simba SC, Nkana FC, Zesco United, Al Hilal, Zamalek, and a host of clubs.

He is expected to be a replacement for Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison who swapped Young Africans for Simba SC recently.

Yacouba is expected to leave his native Burkina Faso for Tanzania for an official announcement in the coming days.