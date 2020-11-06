38 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako is inching closer with a move to Ashantigold on the cards.The

player whose contract with the porcupine warriors expired in October, rejected a contract extension with the porcupine warriors as he believes playing elsewhere will be better.

Kotoko did not register the player and he is in advanced talks to join Ashgold as they play in the CAF Confederations Cup this season.

Maxwell Baako joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Karela United in 2018 ahead of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup campaign but his brief career at Kotoko has been blighted by injury concerns.

He suffered a debilitating knee injury that kept him out of the entirety of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season before it was truncated and had to go under the knife to correct the problem.

Baako will reportedly sign a short term deal with the miners with an option to renew it when it expires.