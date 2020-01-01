37 minutes ago

Leeds United legend and former Ghana International Anthony Yeboah has expressed his delight at the club promotion to the English Premier League.

The Yorkshire based club have been out of the English top flight for the past 16 years after been relegated in 2004.

Since then they have been in the Championship and even been relegated to league one before gaining promotion on Friday night after second placed West Bromwich Albion lost to Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Yeboah played for Leeds United from 1995-1997 and was a fan's favourite as he scored some memorable goals.

"It's a big news for everyone who supports Leeds United. I can't hide my happiness after reading on the club's promotion to the English Premier League," Yeboah told Don Summer on Kumasi-based Angel FM

"The journey hasn't been easy for the club in the last sixteen years....We are grateful to God for gaining a slot in the Premier League next season"

"Leeds United is a big club in England with amazing fans that make players feel special at the Elland Road." he added.

"They [fans] are crazy for the club and I can't forget the memories."

Yeboah also urged the club to augment the squad for their next season's English Premier League campaign.

"There should be additions to the current squad to maintain their status in the Premier League. I watched most of their matches in the Championship"

"I know the Leeds United board of directors will add some quality to the team."