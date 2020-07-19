2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Banahene has earned a permanent move to Finnish topflight side Honka FC after joining initially on loan from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

The defender has reportedly signed a three year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of $160,000 (HUF 50 million).

Banahene, 20, moved to the the finish side from MTK Budapest in Hungary after being farmed out the the Finish team.

He has scored just a goal for Honka in three matches

The defender joined MTK Budapest in the winter transfer from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals on a three-year contract.

But after some few matches mostly with the U-19 side he was sent out on laon to Fc Honka in Finland who have made the deal permanent.