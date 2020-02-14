42 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker Alex Acheampong has joined Malian Giants Djoliba Athletic Club on a long term contract.

The 22-year old completed his switch on Tuesday after successfully completing his mandatory medical in Bamako a day before.

Acheampong's move to Mali comes at the back of a very fruitful loan spell with Togolese outfit Maranatha FC from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

The tricky winger was sent out on loan to Maranatha by the Scientific soccer Lads after the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League campaign was truncated due to the infamous Anas number 12 expose.

The Kumasi-born player featured in 9 of Liberty's 15 games of the campaign scoring a goal and making three assists.

He was then loaned to Maranatha FC along with team mates Prosper Avor, Francis Owusu and Flavio Kouassi to aid the Togolese giants in their CAF champions league campaign.