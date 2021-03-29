1 hour ago

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi Kwasi Ofori Agyemang has observed that the expulsion of former Central Regional Chairman Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the party is a step in the right direction.

He explains that the former NDC executive is the person who collapsed the party in the Central Region under his watch wondering why the NPP sees him as someone with clout.

Speaking on a local radio station in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he disclosed that the man who prefers to be called an educated fisherman is senseless.

“He is senseless for telling us he met our national chairman when he was a cameraman. He who was on the see fishing who knew he would be where he is today? Is Akufo-Addo who respects him…When he went to the Central Region what did he get? If it was anywhere else they would have voted against him. He collapsed the NDC in the Central Region. Check the number of seats we lost in 2016…what seats did he win? When he became national chairman in 2012, when we went for the 2016 elections he lost several seats. What benefit has he to the party? If Akufo-Addo want he should keep him for the NDC”, he disclosed.

Asked to plead him to come back “he said he is a wicked person who has no use for the party and his sack is a good omen and there should not be attempt to rescind the party to bring him back. Go and check the records and confirm how he took over the region with several seats and reduced the number drastically”

Mynewsgh