6 hours ago

Former Northern Regional Minister under the Kuffour administration, Hon Prince Imoro Andani is dead, according to a report by the savannanews24.com

The former Minister died in Accra today Monday 23 November 2020 after a short illness.

Mr. Prince Imoro Andani was appointed the Nothern Regional Minister in 2001 in the then J.A.Kufour led NPP administration but resigned in 2002 following a conflict in Yendi that led to the murder of the late King of Dagbon, Ya Naa Yakubu Andani II.

Mr. Imoro Andani also in 2000 contested the Kumbungu seat in the ticket of the NPP but lost.

In November 2019, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him (Prince Imoro Andani) as the Chairman of Ghana Integrated Iron & Steel Development Corporation.

It is however not clear how he died but sources close to the family revealed that he was very sick.

Meanwhile, the NPP in the region is yet to make a statement about the death of the former Regional Minister.

The former Northern Regional Minister left behind a wife and four children.