2 hours ago

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament(MP) Victor Okuley Nortey, has passed on.

Mr Nortey reportedly died on August 18, 2024, at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra after a brief illness.

NPP 2024 Ablekuma Central Parliamentary candidate, Jefferson Sackey announced the demise in a post on Facebook.

Mr Sackey noted that, the deceased was his campaign manager for the 2023 NPP primary, during which he merged victorious.

As a longest serving MP, the candidate acknowledged that Mr Nortey’s direction, guidance and dedication were invaluable.

He added Mr Nortey’s loss will be deeply felt especially at this crucial time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire NPP fraternity in Ablekuma Central during this difficult time,” he mourned.

The former MP born in 1958 in the Greater Accra Region, was first elected to in a 1999 by-election, following the death of then MP, Clement Samuel Crabbe.

He served as MP from March 26, 1999, to January 6, 2009, making him the longest-serving MP for the Ablekuma Central constituency.

Read Mr Sackey’s post below: