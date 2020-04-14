2 hours ago

Former Orlando Pirates boss Milutin Sredojevic has described the novel coronavirus as an "invisible yellow card from God but has expressed hopes football in Africa will return to normalcy.

Micho, as popularly called, believes the COVID-19 is a warning sign to humanity.

The 50-year-old, who joined Egyptian side Zamalek after leaving Bucs in 2019, is currently head coach of Zambia.

He believes taking a critical look at the pandemic will help humanity to take a second look at their relationship with God and nature.

Speaking as football throughout the world remains on hold indefinitely, Sredojevic says he remained hopeful African football will come back strong.

"I personally believe that African football will come back strong after this break in terms of club and national football," he said.

"Why do I believe in this? I believe in this because this Covid-19 [pandemic] is like an invisible yellow card that we have from God and Mother Nature.

"In that regard, I would like to say that we need to do some introspection as humanity, what we have done wrong.

"We need to find ways out of this situation to reflect inside ourselves to be much better than we have ever been.

"To love life and respect the rules that are written anywhere and not allow any more time for what is happening to humanity to come back."

All football leagues in Africa has been suspended following the havoc caused by the dreaded disease.