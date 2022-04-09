49 minutes ago

Wife of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who died on Thursday, has been laid to rest beside her husband at their private residence at Kalpohin in the Sagmarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama is said to have died after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Prior to her burial, family members together with friends and sympathisers gathered at the Tamale Airport to convey the remains to the Jubilee Park before she was moved to the private residence for interment.

From far and near mourners gathered to bid farewell to the woman most people have called a mother for all.

Prayers were also said at the graveside which was witnessed by a few close relatives and the Vice President.

Speaking to the media after the burial, son of the deceased, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is also MP for Yendi, described his late mother as an angel sent by God for many.

“My mother was not just my mum she was a mother to everybody, she was an angle brought into this world to serve.

“In all her life she has worked selflessly for people, impacting knowledge on people and being prayerful,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohamed Amin Adam, the former Governor of Bank of Ghana, Nashiru Issahaku and the Chief of Pishegu Alhassan Andani all took turns to eulogise the late woman.

Notable among the dignitaries who attended the burial service were the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, Interior Minister; Ambrose Dery, Defence Minister; Dominic Ntiwul, Deputy Transport Minister; Hassan Tampuli, and Ibrahim Mahama.