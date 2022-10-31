3 hours ago

Former Tottenham Hotspurs striker Garth Crooks has compared the qualities of Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to two former Arsenal midfielders of old.

He says the Ghanaian midfielder has the combined qualities of former Arsenal midfielder Peter Storey and David Price.

Partey was integral on Sunday as the gunners thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 to climb to the summit of the English Premier League.

The defensive midfielder was among the goals with two goals from Reiss Nelson and one each from Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard doing the job for the gunners.

"Thomas Partey has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season but has often found himself playing second fiddle in my selections to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Well, not so against Nottingham Forest."

"The Ghana international was his normal resilient self but added a wonder goal to what was a sparkling performance. To be fair to the player, he has scored goals like this before."

Crooks went on to claim that Partey has the resolve of Gunners legend Storey and the engine of Price. He added:

"Partey has the grit and steel of former Arsenal legend Peter Storey and the running power of David Price. Arsenal fans of a certain age will know exactly what I'm talking about."