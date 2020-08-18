4 hours ago

Former President of the United States of America(USA), Barrack Obama has released his playlist for summer 2020 and it includes Beyonce and Shatta Wale's Already hit song.

Obama released a raft of songs he has been listening to over the summer and it includes songs from a variety of artiste with the other African musicians like Burnaboy, Whizkid and Davido all making the cut.

He made this known in a post on his official twitter handle while making apparent his unquenchable love for music.

"Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family.

I wanted to share some of my favorites from the Summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week's @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it." he posted on his twitter handle.

"Already" (stylized in uppercase) is a song by American singer Beyoncé featuring Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale and Jamaican-American trio Major Lazer from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift and featured in the 2020 film Black Is King.

"Already" was written by Beyoncé, Starrah, Nii Armah Mensah, Picard Brothers Ronald Banful and Diplo, with Beyoncé, Diplo and Picard Brothers producing the song respectively.

"Already" was originally released as a track in 2019's The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 photorealistic animated remake of The Lion King.

It was then featured in Black Is King, a visual counterpart and television film for the album, released on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. Its music video was uploaded separately to YouTube and Instagram a few hours prior to the film's release.

FIND BELOW BARACK OBAMA'S FAVOURITE PLAYLIST 2020:

"Be Honest" by Jorja Smith ft. Burna Boy

"Know Your Worth (Remix)" by Khalid & Disclosure ft. Davido & Tems

"Already" by Beyoncé ft. Shatta Wale

"Forever Begins" by Common

"Savage (Remix)" by Megan Thee Stallion

"Work" Rihanna featuring Drake

"Don't Rush" by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One

"Twist & Turn" by Popcaan featuring Drake and PartyNextDoor

"Smile" by Wizkid featuring H.E.R.

"The Climb Back" by J. Cole

"Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) by Nas

"Blue World" by Mac Miller

"12.38" by Childish Gambino featuring 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet

"Liberation" by OutKast

"Cayendo" by Frank Ocean

"My Affection" by Summer Walker featuring PartyNextDoor

"The Sun" by Kyle featuring Bryson Tiller and Raphael Saadiq

"PGT" by PartyNextDoor

"Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak

"Back At It" by Lil Mosey featuring Lil Baby

"Crown" by Chika