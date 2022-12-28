4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has returned to his parent club RB Salzburg after his loan spell with lower-tier side Altach.

Amankwah Forson returns to Salzburg from SCR Altach and will strengthen the squad in the spring.

The Austrian champions have thus taken the contractually agreed option with the Vorarlbergers to end the loan of the 19-year-old attacking player early.

Amankwah Forson joined the country on loan last summer and played 18 games there in the fall season with two goals and five assists.

The midfielder started his career with WAFA where he made his professional debut in a 2019–20 Ghana Premier League fixture against Karela United on 12 December 2019.

He was adjourned man of the match in a 4–3 win match against King Faisal on 15 November 2020.

In February 2021, he joined the Austrian Bundesliga club FC Red Bull Salzburg and went on loan to FC Liefering.

On 27 June 2022, Amankwah was sent on a one-season loan to the Austrian Bundesliga club Rheindorf Altach.