2 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, has announced that 45 tertiary students perusing various degree programmes at Universities, Nursing Training and Colleges of Education have received scholarship worth ¢80,000.00 under the District Scholarship Scheme.

The beneficiaries made up of eighteen females and twenty-seven males were selected from communities within the Municipality.

The MCE made this known at the Assembly’s second meet-the-press engagement held at Ahwetieso.

“Besides the implementation of the Free Senior High School Education policy, the government had also instituted the District Scholarship Scheme in 2019 to ensure that those who qualified for further studies to the tertiary level continued with their education,” he said.

Mr Asmah explained that the meet-the-press programme was to showcase the government’s flagship programmes and also provide an account on developmental projects that the government had undertaken in the Municipality.

At the Basic level, the MCE said the Assembly was working tirelessly with the Municipal Education Oversight Committee and the Ghana Education Service Directorate to map up strategies that would help improve the performance of pupils during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Touching on health, he said plans were far advanced for the construction of a Polyclinic at Nsuaem as the President promised the residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, stressed that, the project was a collaboration between some donor partners and the Ministry of Health with support from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

On infrastructure, Mr Asmah said the Assembly was constructing an ultra-modern dining hall and a two-storey dormitory for Fiaseman Senior High School.

On agriculture, the Municipality was keenly supporting government’s efforts through the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), he said.

The MCE said the Assembly had raised 1,000,000 cocoa seedlings, 100,000 oil palm seedlings and 50,000 coconut seedlings under the PERD programme and 1,452 registered farmers would benefit.

Under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, which forms part of government’s flagship programmes, 792 people were employed in the Municipality, Mr Asmah narrated.

About the Ghana School Feeding Programme, he said 8,797 pupils in 27 schools have been rolled onto the programme.

“We are working hard on the road sector to link our major city and towns with other communities to enhance economic activities in the Municipality,” he said.

The MCE applauded the media for continuously monitoring the activities of the assembly as they delivered on their mandate to meet the needs of the citizenry.

Source: myjoyonline.com