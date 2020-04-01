1 hour ago

Founder of African Coaches League has explained the brain behind the establishment of the group, urging Coaches across the country to come onboard.

Ezirim Kennedy the time is ripe for young and upcoming be mentored to build the human capacity of the grassroots.

"I established the Africa Coaches League to help solve the problem of football and other sporting disciplines on the continent." He told Ashh FM

"The aim of establishing the Africa Coaches League is to empower grassroot Coaching and grassroots players so they develop the mental fortitude and acceptable societal character to promote one another in the society."

"I will be privilege to meet the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association to discuss the modalities behind this program."

"I want all coaches in Ghana to come on board and take part in the program.

Established names like Abedi Pele,Marcel Dessaily's and other great coaches in Ghana would be available to share their experiences with us.

He believes that will inure to the benefits of all who want to develop their understanding of the coaching industry.

"The coaches clinic is going to help unite coaches on the continent and since its not limited to Ghana, i encourage coaches from other African countries to join the campaign."

"It will help Ghana coaches to interact with of other coaches in Africa to provide network; offer job opportunities and also have their horizons broadened."