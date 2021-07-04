41 minutes ago

The Police on Wednesday arrested four suspects at Ahlidja, Ashaley Botwe, in Accra for allegedly trafficking substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said the suspects, Bismark Kpormornor, 27, Bright Deku, 32, Francis Asare, 42, and Richard Aguadze, 22, were rounded up by the Police when they were offloading the sacks of substance suspected to be containing the narcotic drugs.

She said intelligence gathered by the Police indicated that a group of people were engaged in drug trafficking and proceeded to the location where the suspects were met offloading the substances.

DSP Tenge said 31 sacks containing compressed cakes of plant materials suspected to be Indian Hemp were seized and sent to the Police station for investigation and analysis.

The four suspects are currently under detention for investigation and prosecution.

GNA