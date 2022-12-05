1 hour ago

Four Coaches have earned nominations for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for November, 2022.

Slavco Matic of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Michael Osei of Bibiani Gold Stars, Baba Nuhu of Real Tamale United and King Faisal FC's Jimmy CObblah are gunning for the monthly award.

The four Coaches lead their respective sides to impressive performances before the topflight league was halted for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winner of the award will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News programme.

The winner is expected to receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Check out the statistics of the nominees: