3 hours ago

The outstanding performance of coaches in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League has not gone unnoticed, as four top-performing mentors have been nominated for the prestigious ‘NASCO Coach of the Month’ award for April.

These coaches have demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding their teams to success throughout the month.

Abu Kassim of Police Ladies has earned his nomination through his inspiring performance, orchestrating two wins, two draws, and zero losses for his team in April.

Under his guidance, Police Ladies have shown resilience and determination on the field.

Charles Dushie, the head coach of Jonina Ladies, has also made the shortlist with his remarkable achievement of leading his team to victory in two out of four games played.

Additionally, he managed to secure two draws, maintaining an unbeaten record for the month.

Coach Nana Joe Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies has demonstrated his coaching prowess by securing four wins and enduring just two losses in six games during April.

His strategic approach has propelled Ampem Darkoa Ladies to impressive performances on the pitch.

Completing the list of nominees is Coach Basirudeen Sumani of Northern Ladies, who guided his team to two victories, one draw, and one loss in four games throughout April.

Sumani’s tactical acumen has been instrumental in Northern Ladies’ success.

The winner of the ‘NASCO Coach of the Month’ award will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, the distributors of NASCO electronic brands in Ghana.

This accolade not only recognizes the individual achievements of the coaches but also celebrates their dedication and contribution to the success of their respective teams in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.