4 hours ago

Four individuals have been confirmed dead while several others have sustained injuries after a head-on collision between a Truck and a Yutong Bus on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday on the Nkenkaasu-Daaso stretch of the highway.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene and the injured were rushed to the Nkenkaasu Government Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the morgue.

According to reports, the Yutong Bus, bearing registration number AP-1986-22, was en route to Techiman, while the Truck, with registration number BF 2315 FI 03, was travelling from Kumasi direction.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision to determine the factors that led to this heart-wrenching accident.

Source: citifmonline