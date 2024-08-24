2 hours ago

Four people have tragically died after a storey building collapsed on them at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

A carpenter and three others were confirmed dead after the store building they were working on collapsed.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Nana Akwesi, revealed that the workers were on the second floor when the incident occurred.

He said the carpenter died on the spot, while the other three died while being transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Joe-men – Kpomotey Electoral Area, Mustapha Mohammed, expressed shock at the incident.