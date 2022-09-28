4 hours ago

Four Ghanaian FIFA Match Officials have been handed roles to officiate the CAF Champions League second preliminary round match between Plateau United (Nigeria) and ES Tunis(Tunisia).

Daniel Laryea will be the centre referee for the match which is scheduled for October 9, 2022 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

He will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Patrick Papala with Adaari Abdul Latif as the fourth official.

Match Commissioner for the game will be Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon.