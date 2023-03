3 hours ago

Four Ghanaian match officials are in Praia for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Cape Verde and Eswatini.

Charles Benle Bulu will be the referee for the match and will be assisted by Paul Kojo Atimaka and Tijani Mohammed.

Abdul Latif Qadiri will be the fourth official for the match.

Other officials for the match are Gregorio Bodupe from Guinea Bissau and Lemgaifry Bouchaab as Referee assessor.

The game will kick off at 3pm at the Santiago-Estadio Nacional in Praia.