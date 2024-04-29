Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil illuminated the Malta top-flight league with a dazzling display of goal-scoring prowess, netting four times in a single game on Saturday.
Representing his club Hamrun, Paintsil's exceptional performance propelled his team to a resounding 5-0 victory over Floriana in round 25 of the Maltese topflight league.
Paintsil wasted no time in asserting his dominance, opening the scoring just 8 minutes into the match.
His relentless pursuit of goals saw him strike again in the 18th, 41st, and 71st minutes, completing a remarkable quadruple and sealing an emphatic win for his side.
With this extraordinary feat, the 27-year-old forward has now amassed seven goals in 22 matches this season, further cementing his reputation as a formidable goal scorer in the league.
Comments