1 hour ago

In recognition of their stellar performances throughout April, four standout goalkeepers from the Ghana Premier League have been nominated for the Ex-Goalkeepers Award of the Month.

Leading the pack is Ernest Kussi of Bibiani Gold Stars, whose impressive displays between the posts contributed significantly to his team's success.

Bibiani Gold Stars concluded the month with 10 points out of a possible 15, positioning them at 9th place in the league standings.

Kussi's commendable efforts saw his team secure three wins, one draw, and one loss in five league matches, conceding just four goals along the way.

Accra Lions' Andrews Owusu has also earned a nomination for his exceptional performances. Owusu played a pivotal role in his team's defensive solidity, keeping three clean sheets and conceding only three goals throughout April.

Accra Lions achieved three wins, one draw, and one loss in five matches during the month.

Kofi Baah, the goalkeeper for FC Samartex 1996, has rightfully earned his place on the shortlist. Baah's commanding presence in goal helped FC Samartex maintain their position at the top of the league table.

With two clean sheets to his name, Baah guided his team to three wins, one draw, and one loss in five league outings, conceding just four goals in the process.

Completing the list of nominees is Lawrence Osei from Heart of Lions. Osei showcased his shot-stopping abilities with two clean sheets and a total of three goals conceded in five league matches.

Despite facing tough opposition, Osei's performances were crucial in securing two wins, one draw, and two losses for Heart of Lions during April.

These four goalkeepers have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the month, earning them well-deserved recognition for their contributions to their respective teams' successes.