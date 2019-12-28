39 minutes ago

The big kickoff is very close and coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant who himself has had a turbulent few days after the Kotoko defeat will hand some key players their debut.

These quartet may be household names in this Hearts of Oak set up but interestingly they are yet to have a taste of what the Ghana Premier League really is like but that may soon be about to change.

Kim Grant may hand Ghana Premier League debuts to Manaf Umar, Michelle Sarpong, Sumaila Ibrahim and Kofi Kordzi as the league season is about to commence.

The Phobians open their league season with a tricky game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium and these four may feature.

The trio of Manaf Umar, Sumaila Ibrahim and Michelle Sarpong came through the ranks at junior side Auroras before gaining promotion to the senior side while Kofi Kordzi was signed after impressing on trials.

Their prominence in the Hearts of Oak set up unluckily coincided with the truncation of the Ghana Premier League since the Anas expose was in full motion at the time.

These quartet starred for the Hearts team in the Normalization Committee Special Cup competition that was organized but would not have to wait much longer to make their Ghana Premier League debut againts Berkum Chelsea on Sunday.

Kim Grant maybe under pressure but I guess the quartet of Manaf Umar, Sumaila Ibrahim, Michelle Sarpong and Kofi Kordzi will be under no iota of pressure to deliver.