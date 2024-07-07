6 hours ago

A tragic accident at Suame-Maakro in the Ashanti region, has claimed the lives of four passengers and left eleven others severely injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a Burkina Faso-bound cargo truck, with registration number WR-184-N, collided with a ‘trotro’ mini bus registered AS-3600-17.

The mini bus, which had onboard 15 passengers, was allegedly struck by the cargo truck after it veered off its lane, leading to the drastic impact.

The collision caused the ‘trotro’ to somersault several times, injuring passengers.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the spot.

Despite swift medical intervention, two other victims succumbed to their injuries at Tafo Government Hospital.

Eleven passengers also sustained severe injuries and have been admitted at the same hospital.

The Police have visited the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.

Preliminary findings suggest that, a brake failure may have caused the accident.