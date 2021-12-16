3 hours ago

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has named four local based players in his 40 man provisional squad list submitted to the GFA.

The Serbian trainer held discussions with the Black Stars management committee on Tuesday where they deliberated on the squad list for the continental showpiece.

Four players who have excelled on the local scene in one way or the other have been handed call ups into the provisional team.

They are Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, Asante Kotoko captain and defender Ismael Abdul Ganiyu whiles the other two players are from the Ghana Football Association President's club Dreams FC.

The Dreams FC duo are the sensational Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm with six goals from eight matches while the ever present Philemon Baffour who many have described as a training horse maintains his place in the squad.

The Black Stars – four time African champions are aiming to end the 40 year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy having last won the Tournament in Libya in 1982.

The team will open camp in Doha, Qatar on December 22, 2021 for a period of two weeks to prepare for the competition which kicks off on January 9, 2022.

But the Serbian gaffer is expected to downsize his squad from 32 to 23 players on 30th December 2021 for the tournament.

Ghana who are paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C will open their campaign with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10 before playing the Panthers of Gabon and the Coelacanths of Comoros on January 14 and 18 respectively.

The African Cup of Nations tournament will start on 9th January- 6th February,2022 in Cameroon.