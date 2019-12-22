1 hour ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its National Annual Delegates Conference today, Sunday, 22 December 2019 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.

It is themed: “We have Performed Better – Four More to do More”.

Over 6,000 delegates from the 16 regions of the country as well as national and regional executives of the party, have all converged on the Trade Fair Centre for the event.

Also in attendance are President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife; Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife; as well as former President John Agyekum Kufuor and ministers of state and appointees of the President.

The venue is awash with NPP paraphernalia as speaker after speaker chants “Four more for Nana to do more”.

There would be deliberations and adoption of resolutions at the conference ahead of next year’s general elections.

The party said in a statement: “The NPP has no doubt that we are on the right path”, adding: “We are, therefore, urging you, the people, to also commit, support and defend the gains being made on all fronts; social, economic and political”.

The conference started with Muslim prayers on Friday, 20 December 2019. On Saturday, the party attended a church service at the Seventh Day Adventists at Labone. Also, on Sunday, the whole event started with a church service at 9 a.m. The event would continue with resolutions and reports till 2 p.m. after which there would be a rally, which would be addressed by President Akufo-Addo, at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre.