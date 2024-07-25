4 hours ago

Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana), has disclosed that four relatives of George Gyamfi Gyasi, the deceased coach of the so-called "fake paralympic team," have absconded in Norway after being sent to retrieve his body.

This revelation was made during an interview on Asaase Radio on Monday, July 22, based on information from the Norwegian Embassy.

Initially, a group of six or seven individuals applied for visas but were denied.

They subsequently forged necessary documents and, upon arrival in Norway, absconded, with one person eventually passing away.

Deen elaborated, “If you look at the first application, it was six or seven people they applied for initially.

They were denied visas, they got the letters they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one died.”

Afterward, the Norwegian embassy received another request to send the deceased's relatives to retrieve his body. However, this group of four also disappeared upon arrival and failed to bring back the corpse.

“The four also absconded, these guys are known. They’ve been identified,” Deen said.

The NPC-Ghana has faced significant criticism after several supposed para-athletes vanished upon arrival in Oslo for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Security, the group of 11 athletes did not register for the competition.

Additionally, one member of the contingent was arrested while attempting to enter Sweden, and Coach George Gyamfi Gyasi died at Oslo University Hospital.

Describing the alleged athletes as imposters, Deen revealed that even the relatives of the deceased coach, sent to bring his body back to Ghana, had fled.

This incident has added to the scrutiny and controversy surrounding NPC-Ghana and its activities.