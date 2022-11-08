8 minutes ago

Two persons who allegedly broke into a Land Cruiser vehicle and made away with an Apple Mac Book pro Laptop valued at GHS14,000 have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Daniel Deku, aka Paa Dan, a Hotel Manager, and Kofi Abdul Rahman, a driver, are said to have broken into a vehicle of a medical doctor and made away with his laptop, cash in the sum of $5,000 and GHC20,000 and some personal documents.

Deku and Rahman have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing and stealing.

Rahman is facing additional charge of causing damage.

He is said to have damaged the Toyota Land Cruiser’s right rear glass door valued at GHS1,500.

Also in the dock were Henry Kwaku Adu, a businessman, who was charged with dishonestly receiving and Ekow Painstil, charged with abetment of crime to wit stealing.

Painstil is said to have abetted with Kofi Abdul Rahman.

The four accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, an accomplice, Paa Harry, a driver, is said to be at large.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, admitted Adu and Painstil to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with four sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

The matter has been adjourned to November 21.

Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah narrated that the complainant was one Dr Benjamin Sarkodie, a 56-year-old medical practitioner.

On October 15, the Police received intelligence, which led to the arrest of Deku, who was also involved in another stealing case at Place Mall, Labone branch.

During interrogation, the prosecution said Deku mentioned Rahman as his accomplice.

It said on October 30, this year, the Police arrested Rahman at Bubuashie, Accra, and he also mentioned Painstil as the one, who always received their stolen items for sale.

Based on that information, the prosecution said Painstil was called on phone and he arranged to meet Rahman with a bag to collect some stolen items.

When Painstil arrived at Kaneshie First Light, the police picked him up.

Painstil told the Police that he received the complainant’s laptop, and he also led the Police to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and a search was conducted in Adu’s shop where the complainant’s laptop was found.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage has indicated that on October 11, this year, Deku, and Rahman on board a Hyundai Accent with registration number GW 3178-16 by Paa Harry, now at large, went on a stealing spree and landed at the Palace Mall, Labone car park.

The prosecution said the footage revealed that Deku and Rahman got out of their car and “spied various vehicles at the car park”.

It said Rahman spotted the complainant’s Land cruiser and caused damage to the right rear glass and stole the items.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Deku, Rahman and Paa Harry shared the money and sent the laptop to Painstil to sell.

Painstil also sent the laptop to Adu at Tiptoe Lane, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, who also bought same as scrap and sent the money (GHS2,200) to Rahman.