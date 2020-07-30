2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye is attracting a lot of interest from Spanish clubs despite joining a new club in Mexico.

The Ghanaian midfielder recently signed a three year deal with Club Tijuana after leaving Querétaro FC.

Four Spanish clubs are in the haunt for the Ghanaian midfielder as they have been convinced by his exploits in the Mexican league.

Aboagye has in the past played in Spain for Granada before beginning his sojourn to Mexico with Atlas FC.

His superb performance has caught the attention of the likes of Granada,Getafe, Villareal and Osasuna who are all tracking the midfielder with the intention of making a move.

A return to Spain is very likely for the diminutive attacking midfielder although he just joined a new club in Mexico.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder is fondly remembered for his superb display at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

After the tournament, he has struggled to live up to the enormous promise he displayed at the World youth tournament.

The race for his signature is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks.