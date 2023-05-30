2 hours ago

Leicester City’s story is one of the saddest in the football world. Less than 10 years ago, the Foxes wowed the world as a model of rising against all odds, when they went on to win the Premier League title.

Fast forward to 2023, they’ve been relegated from the Premier League after hitting their lowest in the 2022/23 season.

One of the team members engulfed by the drop is their title winning star, Jamie Vardy. Vardy was the only remaining member of the 2016 title winning team.

The 36-year old is still not expected to leave the club despite suffering relegation.

Remaining member

While Vardy is the remaining member of the title winning team, the side is still dotted with a number of top players, who, given a chance, could engineer a straight return to the topflight.

The big question now is on who will believe in the club project and stay on to fight for a return to the Premier League.

There are already a number of offers reported for Leicester City players, while there are players who are believed to be on their way out either way.

With a number of betting sites already with odds on who stays and who goes, across the football divide, this is a good moment for the betting community.

A good bet to place would be for example on Youri Tielemans leaving. With his contract running out and a number of top teams in his pursuit, it is unlikely he will sign on.

The Belgian has resisted overtures for a new contract at Leicester for the last two seasons and it is understandable – he is a Champions League level player.

Caglar Soyuncu is also heading to the end of his contract and after a tough season, he may have waved the Foxes goodbye.

Good fortune

James Maddison is on this list as well. Arsenal tried to get him unsuccessfully, and with a year remaining on his deal, a sale may occur here.

He will cost the acquiring team a good fortune, but that is just a depiction of his quality. The toughest loss for Leicester City, if it happens, would be Harvey Barnes’ departure.

A workaholic winger who has buttressed his strengths with goals, Barnes is not Championship material. While Leicester City may want to hold on to him, a deal to stay in the Premier League may sway the Englishman.

He has two years remaining on his contract and Leicester City would demand a hefty fee when offers come for him. Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all been linked with the winger.

Another key player likely to attract headlines at Leicester City in this period is Timothy Castagne. Atletico Madrid made an attempt to sign him last summer and they may well come back for him.

This time, it should be easier to take him away from Leicester with both the allure of a fresh start and Champions League football.