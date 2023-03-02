2 hours ago

The immediate past Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The apology, according to Frances Essiam, is due to things she said that may have offended the President following her resignation.

Having reflected over the incidents, the former Ghana Cylinder MP begged President Akufo-Addo to accept her apology in good faith.

Madam Essiam also re-assured the ruling New Patriotic Party of her commitment to help the party break the 8 in 2024.

Below is her apology:

Your Excellency I have reflected over the incidents following my permanent resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited. With respect to your esteemed personality and ‘Office’ as the President and Primus Interpares of The Republic of Ghana and an elderly citizen, I render my sincere apologies to you. Your Excellency I remain a committed member of the New Patriotic Party. Accept my highest assurance and warm regards. I wish the Government the best in all its endeavors.