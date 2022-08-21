2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Francis Abu has joined Belgium Jupiler Pro League side, Cercle Brugge, in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger has signed a three-year contract with his new side until the summer of 2025 with an option for a further year.

"Cercle Brugge and the Danish Nordsjaelland found an agreement regarding the immediate transfer of Abu Francis (21). The versatile Ghanaian midfielder signed a contract with Cercle Brugge until June 2025, with an option for an additional season." the club announced

He is a product of the famed Right to Dream Academy having joined sister club FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2019.

Whiles at the Danish club, the youngster made 60 appearances for Nordsjaelland, scored seven goals, and assisted five.

“Abu is a young dynamic midfielder who has shown his potential in several positions during the past seasons in Nordsjaelland. We believe that competition within the group will raise the level and also give more possibilities and alternatives to the technical staff,” said technical director Carlos Avina.