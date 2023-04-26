12 minutes ago

Ghanaian-born Belgium national Francis Amuzu is likely to leave the purple and whites this summer after an underwhelming season for the Belgian giants.

Coach Brian Riemer has already announced a major cleanup at the club after they finished 11th this season in the Belgian league.

Danish Sporting Director, Jesper Fredberg will have a busy summer because many players have to leave the club including Francis Amuzu.

Some French clubs are lurking and the player is keen to move on to pastures anew.

Anderlecht believes that his output is low considering the salary he is on as they deem the 23-year-old winger dispensable.

The winger scored three goals and provided eight assists this season in the Jupiler Pro League.

Amuzu has a contract with the club that last until the summer of June 2025 but he may leave the club before his contract expires.

Anderlecht is set for a lot of departures as they aim to clear out the club and bring in new players for a rebuild next season.