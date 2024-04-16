15 hours ago

Ghanaian-Belgian winger Francis Amuzu played a decisive role in RSC Anderlecht's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in a Belgian Pro League encounter at Lotto Park.

Amuzu, coming off the bench to replace the injured Thorgan Hazard, proved to be the hero for Anderlecht with a stunning goal in the 76th minute.

The match began positively for Anderlecht, with Kasper Dolberg opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a precise left-footed strike from close range.

However, Union Saint-Gilloise capitalized on a numerical advantage after Zeno Debast's dismissal in the 64th minute. They equalized from the penalty spot through Cameron Puertas in the 67th minute.

Amidst the mounting pressure, Amuzu stepped up for Anderlecht, receiving a pinpoint pass from Killian Sardella and unleashing a powerful shot into the top left corner with his right foot, securing the crucial victory.

The 24-year-old's impactful performance adds to his tally of four goals in 15 league appearances this season, highlighting his importance to the Anderlecht squad.