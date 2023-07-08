1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi has shed light on why he struggled to make a significant impact during his time with the club.

The 24-year-old joined Kotoko from UniStar but only spent one season with the Ghanaian giants.

After failing to find his stride at the club, Kumi made a move to Bechem United ahead of the previous season.

However, he rediscovered his form when he joined Kotoku Royals, where he scored an impressive 12 goals in 20 appearances, ultimately earning him a move abroad.

In an interview with Citi FM, Kumi, who recently signed a three-year deal with Serbian side FK Radnicki, revealed that his progress at Kotoko was hindered by his own teammates.

"From my experience, I went through a lot when I left UniStar for Kotoko. In my first week at Kotoko, it wasn't easy for me due to certain expectations I had. I knew Kumasi Asante Kotoko would have big players, so I was a bit nervous. However, during my first week of training, I realized that although Kotoko is a big club, I could compete with the players," he shared with Citi Sports.

"Unfortunately, at a certain point, some players started saying things that when strikers come to Kotoko and start scoring, they receive praise, but the next day they are gone. That's when everything changed. I found it difficult to receive the necessary support to score goals," Kumi added.

Kumi's honest account sheds light on the challenges he faced during his time at Asante Kotoko. Despite the setbacks, he managed to rediscover his form at Kotoku Royals and secure a move to FK Radnicki in Serbia.

This new opportunity will allow him to showcase his abilities on a different stage, and he will be hoping for a more successful spell abroad.