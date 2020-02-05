2 hours ago

Zimbabwean side Bulawayo Chiefs have parted ways with Ghanaian player Francis Atsu after a short stint with the club.

The South African side confirmed Astu's departure on Sunday via their twitter handle

He joined Bulawayo Chiefs at the beginning of the season and helped the club narrowly avoid relegation into the second tier by featuring prominently for the team.

It remains unclear what might have brought about the separation between the two parties but the Ghanaian is now free on the market looking for suitors.

He helped Amakhosi Amahle narrowly avoid relegation in the Zimbabwean Premier League.

Bulawayo Chiefs have also announced the signing of Joe Nybinde from Chicken Inn.

He joined Bulawayo Chiefs on a free transfer after he was offloaded by the Gamecocks.

