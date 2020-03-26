2 hours ago

Former Ghana youth International Francis Kyeremeh has completed a move to Lithuanian giants Vinius Zalgiris

He penned a deal with the Lithuanian giants after spending a little over seven months at Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv where he made eight league appearances scoring once for them.

The youngster is expected to feature prominently in the plans of his new side as they attempt to wrestle the league title from Suduya after placing second the previous season.

The 22 year old Ghanaian midfielder who is highly rated has previously featured for B.A United, Serbian sides FK Jagodina and Radnik Surdulica.

He was part of the junior national teams in 2012 where he featured for the Black Starlets in 2013/2013 and also for the Black Satellites in 2014.