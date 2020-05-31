5 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Francis Narh was inspirational for his side Slavia Mozyr in their 3-2 away win over Belshina Bobruisk in the Belarusian league.

The winger scored a last gasp winner for his side as the game seemed to be heading for a stalemate.

Home side Belshina Bobruisk opened the floodgates with the first goal in the opening minutes through Mikhail Bashilov, as the home side did not rest on their oars and pressed for the second which duly arrived through Vladislav Solanovich to make it a comfortable scoreline.

The away side who were dazed with the two early goals managed to pick themselves up and grabbed what seemed like a consolation goal in the 33rd minute through Yuri Nedashkovskiy

Slavia Mozyr pressed on for the leveler in the second half and their persistence paid off as the home side scored an own goal through the unlucky Leonid Kovel in the 78th minute to pull parity.