Ghanaian winger Francis Narh was inspirational for his side Slavia Mozyr in their 3-2 away win over Belshina Bobruisk in the Belarusian league.
The winger scored a last gasp winner for his side as the game seemed to be heading for a stalemate.
Home side Belshina Bobruisk opened the floodgates with the first goal in the opening minutes through Mikhail Bashilov, as the home side did not rest on their oars and pressed for the second which duly arrived through Vladislav Solanovich to make it a comfortable scoreline.
The away side who were dazed with the two early goals managed to pick themselves up and grabbed what seemed like a consolation goal in the 33rd minute through Yuri Nedashkovskiy
Slavia Mozyr pressed on for the leveler in the second half and their persistence paid off as the home side scored an own goal through the unlucky Leonid Kovel in the 78th minute to pull parity.
With 12 minutes to go it seemed the two team will walk away with a point a piece but Francis Narh had other thoughts as he broke the hearts of the home side with a late winner of a dagger through their hearts. No wonder the Ghanaian winger was adjudged man of the match with his breathtaking performance. Narh has scored three goals in 11 games in the Belarusian league this season.
