Ghana's Francis Narh was on the losing side as his team Slavia Mozyr suffered a two nil defeat to FC Shaktar Soligorsk in the Belarus Premier League.

Before Germany started yesterday, Belarus was the only nation still actively playing football in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It was an away game for Narh's side but the Ghanaian was powerless as they succumbed to a defeat.

The home side took the lead through Vitali Lisakovich in the 30th minute before a second half clincher from Sergey Balanovich three minutes from time ensured the home side walked away with all three points.

Francis Narh played the whole game but could very little to stop the defeat as Slavia Mozyr went home empty handed with compatriot Dennis Tetteh an unused substitute.

The Ghanaian has made 9 appearances this season in the Belarus league scoring two goals.