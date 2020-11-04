19 minutes ago

Former Ghana youth star Francis Narh opened the scores for his side Slavia Mozyr in a game there were very close to getting all three points.

Slavia Mozyr were playing at home in a Belarusian league game on Wednesday night against Bhelshina Bobruisk.

Narh opened the scores for his side seven minutes inside the first half of the game but did not see through the entire game as he was injured and replaced by Yurii Pantia after 33 minutes.

Slavia Mozyr were not able to hold on to all the three points as the away side pulled parity in the second half through Dimitri Rekish in the 54th minute.

The Ghanaian forward has scored five goals while providing an assist in 26 league games in Belarus with his side 12th on the league log.