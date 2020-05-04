1 hour ago

Belarus is a among the few countries in the world where league football is currently underway despite the debilitating effect the novel coronavirus pandemic is having on the world.

Football the world over has been halted but Belarus continues to o play football.

Ghanaian striker Francis Narh was on the score sheet for his side Slavia Mozyr as they piped FC Vitebsk 3-2 on Sunday in the Belarusian Premier League.

The striker opened the score in the five goal thriller with a neatly converted penalty kick in the 34th minute to give the visitors the lead at the Stayden Vitebsk.

Two goals from Artsem Gurenka and Ion Nicolăescu gave Slavia Mozyr a 2-1 lead before a two-minute brace from Maksym Sliusar sealed the win.

Francis Narh has now scored two goals in seven league appearances for his side so far.

Despite recording 17,489 infections with 103 deaths and 3,259 recoveries football has not been suspended.

The former Ghana U-20 International played the entire duration of the game.