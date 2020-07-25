3 hours ago

Francis Narh was on target on Friday night as his side Slavia Mozyr managed a 3-3 draw game against FC Ruh Brest in the Belarusian Vysshaya League.

The winger has been very impressive for his side this term and was again handed a starting berth in a game that produced lots of goals.

It was a game with very little openings as both sides seemed to play in one pace with both sides neutralizing each other.

Not until the 25th minute that the home side FC Ruh Brest took the lead through Denis Grechikho and the game went into the break with a solitary goal.

Four minutes after the restart, Artem Kontsevov doubled the lead to make the result safe for the home side.

With the game passing the away side Slavia Mozyr by, they managed to reduce the deficit through their Ghanaian forward Francis Narh in the 69th minute.

The home side made the game 3-1 on the 77th minute through Oleg Nikiforenko's goal but two late goals from Slavia Mozyr's Vladislav Malkevich and Maksym Slyusar gave them a face saving draw in a hugely entertaining game.